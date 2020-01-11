Listen Live Sports

Gibbs lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Bryant 67-65

January 11, 2020 7:07 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points, Damian Chong Qui scored a go-ahead 3-pointer and Mount St. Mary’s came from behind to beat Bryant 67-65 on Saturday.

Qui’s 3-pointer put the Mountaineers up 54-52 with 6:26 to play and his two free throws with 20 seconds left made it 67-62. Bryant’s Adam Grant hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left and Ikenna Ndugba’s 3-point shot at the buzzer missed.

Nana Opoku and Malik Jefferson scored 15 apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (6-11, 2-2 Northeast Conference), which trailed 34-24 at halftime. Opoku also had seven rebounds and three blocks, while Jefferson posted nine rebounds.

Qui, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup led the Mountaineers, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

Grant led Bryant (9-7, 1-2) with 17 points and Charles Pride had 10. Hall Elisias had seven points and five blocks.

Mount St. Mary’s (6-11, 2-2) matches up against Central Connecticut at home next Saturday. Bryant plays Merrimack on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

