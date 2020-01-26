Listen Live Sports

Gillespie has 18 & 10, No. 14 FSU women top Çanes 79-61

January 26, 2020
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 14 Florida State defeat Miami for the second time this season, winning 79-61 on Sunday.

Nicki Ekhomu led the Seminoles (17-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 19 points and Nausia Woolfolk added 15 points.

Florida State closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run to grab an 18-10 lead. The Hurricanes battled back behind a couple of 3-pointers from Kelsey Marshall, the second tying the game at 22. But from there the Seminoles outscored Miami 18-4 for a 40-26 lead at the half.

The lead never dipped below 11 after that stretch where the Çanes made just 1 of 10 shots.

Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Miami (11-9, 3-6). Brianna Jackson and Mykea Gray added 12 apiece.

Miami finished the game at 37% while FSU shot 53% and had a 12-rebound advantage.

The Hurricanes were without Beatrice Mompremier, who averages a double-double but hasn’t played since Jan. 2 because of a foot injury. The first game she missed was a 72-62 loss to the Seminoles.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

