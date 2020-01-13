Gilyard, Richmond visit Davidson

Richmond (12-4, 2-1) vs. Davidson (7-8, 1-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jacob Gilyard and Richmond will go up against Kellan Grady and Davidson. Gilyard is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Grady has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Spiders have allowed just 62.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.GIFTED GILYARD: Gilyard has connected on 38.8 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 2-8 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Spiders are 8-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 4-4 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Davidson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 63.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all A10 teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.