Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden leads Richmond past George Mason 97-87

January 18, 2020 5:40 pm
 
1 min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden scored a season-high 25 points as Richmond defeated George Mason 97-87 on Saturday.

Jacob Gilyard added 20 points and eight assists for the Spiders. Golden hit 10 of 13 shots. Nick Sherod had 19 points for Richmond (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points.

Richmond shot 67%, its best showing since making 69% in a 2008 game.

Javon Greene scored a career-high 39 points and had five steals for the Patriots (12-6, 1-4). AJ Wilson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Miller had 12 points.

Advertisement

Richmond won its second straight game since losing leading scorer Blake Francis (17.6 ppg) because of a fractured sternum. Francis was injured going after a loose ball in a loss to Saint Louis a week ago. He did not play in the Spiders’ win over Davidson on Tuesday and it was announced on Thursday that he would miss four to six weeks.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

The Spiders have their best record through 18 games since 1987-88 (15-3) and surpassed its win total from 2018-19 (13-20).

Richmond matches up against La Salle at home on Wednesday. George Mason plays UMass at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending