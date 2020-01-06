Listen Live Sports

Gorden scores 16 points, leads Troy over Texas State 71-63

January 6, 2020 10:57 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Ty Gordon registered 16 points as Troy defeated Texas State 71-63 on Monday night.

Darian Adams had 15 points and six assists for Troy (6-10, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Desmond Williams added 13 points and Zay Williams added 12.

Nijal Pearson had 24 points for the Bobcats (8-8, 1-4). Eric Terry added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mason Harrell, who was second on the Bobcats in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 10 percent for the game (1 of 10).

Troy plays Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Thursday. Texas State takes on Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

