The Associated Press
 
Graham carries Presbyterian over High Point 77-62

January 11, 2020 6:47 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Zeb Graham had 19 points and six assists as Presbyterian beat High Point 77-62 on Saturday.

JC Younger had 15 points for Presbyterian (6-10, 3-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Cory Hightower added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Sean Jenkins had 11 points for the home team.

John-Michael Wright had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (3-13, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Cliff Thomas Jr. added 14 points.

Curtis Holland III, the Panthers’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Presbyterian matches up against Longwood on the road on Thursday. High Point takes on UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

