Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Grand Canyon 80, Seattle 77

January 23, 2020 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (10-11)

T.Brown 13-28 5-6 31, Carter 3-5 3-5 9, Jones 5-9 5-6 19, Means 3-9 3-4 10, Grigsby 1-8 1-2 4, Da Campo 1-4 0-0 2, Nettles 0-1 2-2 2, Dallas 0-1 0-0 0, Economou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 19-25 77.

GRAND CANYON (8-11)

Johnson 7-14 3-5 17, Dixon 3-14 5-8 11, Lever 5-8 5-5 16, Jenkins 4-5 5-6 13, Blacksher 3-7 1-1 7, I.Brown 1-5 8-8 10, Okpoh 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 26-59 27-33 80.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-20 (Jones 4-6, Grigsby 1-5, Means 1-5, Dallas 0-1, Nettles 0-1, Da Campo 0-2), Grand Canyon 1-14 (Lever 1-2, Jenkins 0-1, Blacksher 0-2, I.Brown 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Dixon 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones, Da Campo, Blacksher, I.Brown, Okpoh. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Carter 11), Grand Canyon 46 (Johnson 9). Assists_Seattle 8 (T.Brown 4), Grand Canyon 11 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 27, Grand Canyon 23. A_6,572 (7,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in