Grant’s 3-pointer, blocked shot lift Buffalo over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Gabe Grant buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining then blocked a 3-point try as time was running out, lifting Buffalo to a 77-74 victory over Akron on Tuesday night.

The Bulls led 74-67 after Josh Mballa made two free throws with 1:46 to go but did not score again until Grant’s 3-pointer from the left side after Akron’s zone defense had collapsed to the other side of the basket. Akron’s Loren Cristian Jackson took the inbounds pass and drove up the left sideline. Grant picked him up in the frontcourt and deflected Jackson’s running 3-pointer from about 22 feet, leaving the shot several feet shy of the basket. Buffalo collected the rebound as time ran out.

Antwain Johnson scored 18 points and Mballa had 13 points and 17 rebounds for Buffalo (14-7, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) Jayvon Graves scored 13 points, Davonta Jordan 11 and Jeenathan Williams 10 for the Bulls. Grant had five points, one rebound and two huge plays.

Jackson had 28 points and six assists for the Zips (16-5, 6-2). He made five 3-pointers and all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Xeyrius Williams added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Cheese had 12 points.

Advertisement

Buffalo takes on Bowling Green at home on Friday. Akron plays at Kent State on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.