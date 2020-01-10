Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Graves scores 25 to carry Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 83-78

January 10, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 25 points as Buffalo defeated Miami (Ohio) 83-78 on Friday night.

With the win, the Bulls avoided a 0-3 start in conference play for the first time since 2013 and Jim Whitesell got his first conference win as Buffalo’s head coach.

Ronaldo Segu had 16 points and six assists for Buffalo (10-6, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Davonta Jordan added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Mballa had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the visiting team.

Dalonte Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for the RedHawks (7-9, 0-3). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 13 points. Dae Dae Grant had 11 points.

Advertisement

Buffalo takes on Ohio at home on Tuesday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Kent State at home on Tuesday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program