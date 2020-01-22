Listen Live Sports

Gray nets 22, Oklahoma St. women top No. 25 W. Virginia

January 22, 2020 9:25 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 22 points and assisted Clitan de Sousa on the winning basket with 20 seconds left as Oklahoma State handed No. 25 West Virginia its third-straight loss on Wednesday night, 57-55.

Kysre Gondrezick missed a tying shot in the final seconds for the Mountaineers.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points for the Cowgirls (12-6, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) and de Sousa had nine. Gray was only 9-of-30 shooting by had eight rebounds and five assists.

Gray wasn’t the only player who couldn’t find their shooting range. OSU was 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39%) but only shot 33% overall (22 of 67). West Virginia shot 40% (22 of 55) but was only 3 of 19 behind the arc.

Gondrezick led the Mountaineers (13-4, 3-3) with 11 points.

Gondrezick had a 3-pointer and a three-point play, scoring the last eight points in a 10-0run that put West Virginia on top 14-6. Lucky Rudd hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter as the Mountaineers took an 18-10 lead into the second. Rochelle Norris’ jumper in the opening seconds of the second quarter made it 20-10 but that was the only time either team led by double figures.

Asberry made the first of two free throws with a minute left but when she missed the second, teammate Abbie Winchester grabbed the rebound and kicked the ball out to Asberry for quick 3-pointer that put the Cowgirls up 55-53. Kari Niblack tied the game for West Virginia with 44 seconds remaining.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

