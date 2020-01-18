Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Grealish rescues draw for Aston Villa at Brighton

January 18, 2020 1:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Jack Grealish rescued a 1-1 draw for relegation-threatened Aston Villa at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Grealish scored his seventh league goal of the season in the 75th minute to earn 18th-place Villa a point. He’s now scored in four consecutive games against Brighton.

Brighton had earlier taken the lead in the 38th when Leandro Trossard scored.

Pepe Reina started his first game as Villa goalkeeper on loan from AC Milan and made a superb acrobatic save late on to stop a shot from Neal Maupay, who earlier assisted Trossard’s goal for Brighton.

Advertisement

Villa handed a Premier League debut to the 18-year-old American forward Indiana Vassilev as a 67th-minute substitute.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Vassilev, from Savannah, Georgia, had made previous brief appearances for Villa in cup competitions and also scored six goals in 13 games in the Premier League 2 reserve competition. Vassilev struggled to make his mark against a Brighton defense which twice caught him offside.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending