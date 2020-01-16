Listen Live Sports

Green Bay 73, Oakland 69

January 16, 2020 10:12 pm
 
OAKLAND (7-12)

Brechting 8-10 10-12 26, Gettelfinger 0-0 0-0 0, Goodline 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Hill-Mais 5-8 0-0 10, Kangu 1-4 0-0 3, Lampman 1-5 0-0 3, Maddox 3-9 1-2 9, Oladapo 0-4 2-2 2, Pittman 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 6-20 1-1 16. Totals 24-62 14-17 69.

GREEN BAY (8-11)

Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Chevalier 2-9 0-1 5, Crist 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 10-19 2-2 22, Hankerson 4-6 0-0 10, McCloud 4-12 7-8 17, McNair 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-2 1-2 3, Pipes 2-5 1-2 7, Schwartz 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 27-63 11-15 73.

Halftime_Oakland 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 7-29 (Williams 3-12, Maddox 2-6, Kangu 1-3, Lampman 1-5, Harris 0-1, Hill-Mais 0-1, Oladapo 0-1), Green Bay 8-25 (Hankerson 2-3, Pipes 2-5, McCloud 2-7, Schwartz 1-3, Chevalier 1-6, Bell 0-1). Rebounds_Oakland 37 (Brechting 14), Green Bay 31 (McCloud, Schwartz 6). Assists_Oakland 11 (Kangu 3), Green Bay 19 (McCloud 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 15, Green Bay 19.

