Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Green Bay 78, Cleveland St. 74

January 23, 2020 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY (10-11)

McCloud 11-19 6-7 31, Pipes 3-5 0-0 9, Schwartz 4-7 4-4 13, Davis 2-9 0-0 4, Bell 5-8 1-2 12, Hankerson 1-5 1-2 4, McNair 1-4 3-4 5, Crist 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-19 78.

CLEVELAND ST. (7-14)

Beaudion 7-12 10-11 26, Patton 4-9 4-4 12, Gomillion 1-4 4-4 6, Eichelberger 4-10 2-3 10, Thomas 1-7 2-2 5, Johnson 2-3 3-3 7, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Hill 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 27-29 74.

Halftime_Green Bay 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 9-21 (Pipes 3-5, McCloud 3-8, Bell 1-2, Hankerson 1-2, Schwartz 1-4), Cleveland St. 3-12 (Beaudion 2-4, Thomas 1-3, Eichelberger 0-1, Patton 0-2, Penn 0-2). Fouled Out_McNair, Gomillion. Rebounds_Green Bay 27 (McCloud 6), Cleveland St. 29 (Gomillion 8). Assists_Green Bay 15 (McCloud 5), Cleveland St. 10 (Beaudion 5). Total Fouls_Green Bay 24, Cleveland St. 18. A_1,033 (13,610).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in