Green Bay 78, Cleveland St. 74

GREEN BAY (10-11)

McCloud 11-19 6-7 31, Pipes 3-5 0-0 9, Schwartz 4-7 4-4 13, Davis 2-9 0-0 4, Bell 5-8 1-2 12, Hankerson 1-5 1-2 4, McNair 1-4 3-4 5, Crist 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-19 78.

CLEVELAND ST. (7-14)

Beaudion 7-12 10-11 26, Patton 4-9 4-4 12, Gomillion 1-4 4-4 6, Eichelberger 4-10 2-3 10, Thomas 1-7 2-2 5, Johnson 2-3 3-3 7, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Hill 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 27-29 74.

Halftime_Green Bay 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 9-21 (Pipes 3-5, McCloud 3-8, Bell 1-2, Hankerson 1-2, Schwartz 1-4), Cleveland St. 3-12 (Beaudion 2-4, Thomas 1-3, Eichelberger 0-1, Patton 0-2, Penn 0-2). Fouled Out_McNair, Gomillion. Rebounds_Green Bay 27 (McCloud 6), Cleveland St. 29 (Gomillion 8). Assists_Green Bay 15 (McCloud 5), Cleveland St. 10 (Beaudion 5). Total Fouls_Green Bay 24, Cleveland St. 18. A_1,033 (13,610).

