Green Bay 83, Detroit 80

January 18, 2020 3:08 pm
 
DETROIT (4-16)

Moore 3-7 6-6 13, An.Davis 4-21 8-8 17, Brandon 4-8 1-2 9, Rose 4-5 4-7 13, Calipari 2-6 0-0 6, Legrand 1-1 0-0 2, Hofman 3-5 1-1 9, Miller 3-8 1-2 7, Isiani 2-3 0-0 4, Gorman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 21-26 80.

GREEN BAY (9-11)

McCloud 3-14 2-2 10, Schwartz 5-8 1-2 15, Am.Davis 7-13 5-6 19, Pipes 3-9 2-2 11, Bell 3-5 2-2 8, Hankerson 3-9 0-0 8, McNair 2-3 1-2 5, Patterson 1-3 0-0 2, Crist 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 29-67 13-16 83.

Halftime_Detroit 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 7-24 (Hofman 2-3, Calipari 2-6, Rose 1-1, Moore 1-3, An.Davis 1-9, Isiani 0-1, Miller 0-1), Green Bay 12-27 (Schwartz 4-6, Pipes 3-6, Hankerson 2-3, McCloud 2-9, Crist 1-2, Bell 0-1). Fouled Out_Brandon. Rebounds_Detroit 37 (Brandon 15), Green Bay 35 (McCloud, Bell 7). Assists_Detroit 12 (An.Davis 7), Green Bay 23 (McCloud 10). Total Fouls_Detroit 16, Green Bay 21. A_1,937 (9,729).

