Green, ODU visit Marshall

Old Dominion (6-11, 2-2) vs. Marshall (8-10, 2-3)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Xavier Green and Old Dominion will go up against Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. The senior Green has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 9.4 over his last five games. Kinsey, a sophomore, is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Monarchs have been led by Green and Jason Wade. Green is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while Wade is putting up 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. The Thundering Herd have been anchored by Kinsey and Jarrod West, who are averaging 15.7 and 14.6 per game, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Monarchs have given up only 59 points per game to CUSA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kinsey has directly created 43 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 37 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has lost its last five road games, scoring 54.8 points, while allowing 65 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Herd have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Marshall has 34 assists on 77 field goals (44.2 percent) over its past three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 22 of 70 field goals (31.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Marshall offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Thundering Herd 16th nationally. Old Dominion has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.3 possessions per game (ranked 287th).

