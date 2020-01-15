Listen Live Sports

Green scores 29 to lift N Iowa past Valparaiso 88-78

January 15, 2020 11:47 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half and Northern Iowa rallied to beat Valparaiso 88-78 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers had 10 turnovers in the first half that Valparaiso, which shot 53%, turned into 16 points, to trail 42-36.

Northern Iowa, which closed the first half with a Spencer Haldeman 3-pointer, scored the first 17 points of the second half, hitting every shot – six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and two free throws. Green had 10 points.

Valparaiso clawed back, getting within one point on two occasions but in the last minutethe Panthers made 7 of 8 free throws for their fourth-straight win.

Isaiah Brown had 16 points and six assists for Northern Iowa (15-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), Trae Berhow added 15 points and Austin Phyfe scored 15 with eight rebounds.

Northern Iowa scored a season-high 52 second-half points.

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 28 points with eight rebounds for the Crusaders (9-9, 2-3), Ben Krikke added 13 and Mileek McMillan 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

