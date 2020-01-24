Greene, George Mason visit Davidson

George Mason (13-6, 2-4) vs. Davidson (9-9, 3-3)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Javon Greene and George Mason will face Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Davidson. The junior Greene has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games. Gudmundsson, a senior, is averaging 19.2 points and five assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Greene and AJ Wilson have led the Patriots. Greene has averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Wilson has recorded 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. The Wildcats have been led by Gudmundsson and Kellan Grady, who have combined to score 29 points per outing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has had his hand in 48 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Patriots. Davidson has an assist on 43 of 65 field goals (66.2 percent) over its past three contests while George Mason has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among A10 teams.

