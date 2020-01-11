Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Griffin lifts Jackson St. past Alcorn St. 76-65

January 11, 2020 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Roland Griffin had 27 points and 12 rebounds as Jackson State got past Alcorn State 76-65 on Saturday.

Griffin hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line. He added six assists.

Venjie Wallis had 13 points and three blocks for Jackson State (5-11, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tristan Jarrett added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had three blocks for the visitors.

Troymain Crosby tied a career high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Braves (5-9, 1-2). Maurice Howard added 16 points.

Advertisement

Jackson State plays Southern on the road on Monday. Alcorn State plays Grambling State at home on Monday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program