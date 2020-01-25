Listen Live Sports

Gudmundsson scores 27, Davidson beats George Mason 68-53

January 25, 2020 8:34 pm
 
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Davidson beat George Mason 68-53 on Saturday night.

Gudmundsson was 9-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Freshman Mike Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers — both season highs for Davidson.

George Mason’s Jordan Miller made the first of two free throws to make it 45-all midway through the second half but the Patriots made just 1 of 12 from the field from there as Davidson (10-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10) closed the game on a 23-8 run. Gudmundsson scored 10 points during that stretch.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (13-7, 2-5) with 18 points and Javon Greene scored 12.

The Wildcats have won three in a row overall and three straight against George Mason.

Davidson hit 11 3-pointers and limited the Patriots to 31% shooting overall.

