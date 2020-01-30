Listen Live Sports

Gueye knocks down buzzer-beater in Ragin’ Cajuns 66-65 win

January 30, 2020 11:08 pm
 
1 min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Dou Gueye knocked home a contested buzzer beater, lifting Louisiana-Lafayette to a 66-65 come-from-behind win over Texas-Arlington on Thursday night.

The final two field goals of the game were contested. Coleman Sparling’s putback under the basket was counted for a 65-63 UT Arlington lead when Louisiana was called for goal-tending with 2.7 seconds on the clock.

Then Gueye caught a long pass from Cedric Russell on the Ragin’ Cajuns final possession and had just enough time for a turnaround 3 at the buzzer.

Russell had 13 points and five assists for Louisiana-Lafayette (9-13, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference). P.J. Hardy added 13 points. Gueye finished with seven points.

David Azore had 14 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks (9-13, 5-6). Brian Warren added 12 points and eight assists. Sam Griffin had 10 points. The Mavericks saw a three-game win streak, which began at Lafayetter Jan. 16, come to an end.

Louisiana-Lafayette plays Texas State on the road on Saturday. Texas-Arlington faces Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

