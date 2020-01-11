Listen Live Sports

Gueye scores 15 points, UAB shuts down Marshall 61-50

January 11, 2020 10:44 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Makhtar Gueye had 15 points and seven rebounds as UAB defeated Marshall 61-50 on Saturday night.

Tavin Lovan had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (11-6, 2-2 Conference USA), who have won five in a row at home. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 7 points and 11 rebounds for UAB. Tamell Pearson also had seven rebounds as the Blazers dominated inside with a 48-29 rebounding advantage.

After a low-scoring first-half that ended tied at 24, UAB opened the second half with a 16-4 run that set the defensive tone as Marshall would shoot 27% after halftime, 2 for 12 from 3-point distance.

Taevion Kinsey tied a season high with 20 points for the Thundering Herd (8-9, 2-2). Jarrod West added 12 points.

The game, like several others in Alabama, was rescheduled for a later tip-off due to severe weather in the state.

UAB plays at Florida International on Thursday. Marshall matches up against Charlotte at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

