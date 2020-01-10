Listen Live Sports

Guillermo Heredia agrees to $1 million deal with Pirates

January 10, 2020 9:39 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Outfielder Guillermo Heredia agreed Thursday to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Heredia, who turns 29 on Jan. 31, hit .225 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 231 plate appearances last season for the Tampa Bay Rays, who declined to offer him a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline and allowed him to become a free agent. He was acquired by the Rays from Seattle after the 2018 season.

Heredia has a .240 average with 17 homers and 75 RBIs in four major league seasons with the Mariners and Rays.

To clear a roster spot, Pittsburgh designated infielder Pablo Reyes for assignment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

