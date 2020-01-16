GW looks to extend streak vs UMass

George Washington (7-10, 1-3) vs. UMass (7-10, 1-3)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. George Washington has won by an average of 12 points in its last seven wins over the Minutemen. UMass’ last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2014, a 67-61 win.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre, Sean East II and Samba Diallo have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all UMass scoring this season. For George Washington, Armel Potter, Jamison Battle, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Chase Paar have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all George Washington scoring, including 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Potter has accounted for 54 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Potter has 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Colonials are 0-6 when they allow at least 71 points and 7-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Minutemen are 0-9 when allowing 74 or more points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: UMass is a flawless 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42 percent or less. The Minutemen are 1-10 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

LOOSENING UP: The UMass defense has forced 15.3 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

