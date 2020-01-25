Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hagedorn’s 31 leads South Dakota past Oral Roberts, 91-80

January 25, 2020 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tyler Hagedorn had 31 points as South Dakota beat Oral Roberts 91-80 on Saturday.

Hagedorn made 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-pointer arc and added nine rebounds.

Triston Simpson had 17 points for South Dakota (14-8, 5-3 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Stanley Umude added 13 points. Ty Chisom had six rebounds.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-9, 4-3), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Max Abmas added 24 points. Deondre Burns had 10 points.

Advertisement

South Dakota plays Denver on the road on Thursday. Oral Roberts plays South Dakota State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in