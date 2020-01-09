Listen Live Sports

Hamlet scores 16 to carry North Texas over FIU 74-56

January 9, 2020 10:31 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet registered 16 points as North Texas beat Florida International 74-56 on Thursday night.

Umoja Gibson added 14 points for the Mean Green (8-8, 2-1 Conference USA) and Thomas Bell and Roosevelt Smart had 10 points apiece.

Florida International was held to its season low in points, 26 below its average.

Trejon Jacob scored 13 points for the Panthers (11-5, 2-1), Osasumwen Osaghae added 11 and Devon Andrews 10 points with seven rebounds.

DJ Draper and Gibson had 3-pointers in an early 10-0 run that put the Mean Green up for good and both had 3’s along with Smart to make it 26-12 at the 6:28 mark. It was 38-26 at the half.

The Panthers cut the deficit to nine on four occasions in the first 10 minutes of the second half but Hamlet had five points in a 9-0 run and North Texas pulled away.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

