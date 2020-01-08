Listen Live Sports

Hammond scores 20 to lift USC Upstate over Hampton 83-73

January 8, 2020 9:26 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Everette Hammond had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Hampton 83-73 on Wednesday night.

Tommy Bruner had 16 points for USC Upstate (7-9, 2-1 Big South Conference). Brandon Martin added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Thomas Booker had 10 points.

The Spartans were undefeated at home in December, and won their first conference game at home.

Ben Stanley had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Pirates (6-9, 1-1). Jermaine Marrow added 21 points, and Davion Warren had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

USC Upstate takes on Radford at home next Thursday. Hampton takes on Longwood at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

