Hammond scores 22 to lead Monmouth over Niagara 82-71

January 24, 2020 9:46 pm
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Deion Hammond had 22 points as Monmouth won its seventh straight home game, defeating Niagara 82-71 on Friday night.

Ray Salnave had 16 points and 11 rebounds, his first career double-double, for Monmouth (11-7, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in three games.

Marcus Hammond had 21 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (6-12, 4-3). James Towns added 16 points and seven rebounds. Nicholas Kratholm had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Monmouth plays Iona on the road on Sunday. Niagara faces St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

