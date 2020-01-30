Listen Live Sports

Hammond’s buzzer beater sends SC Upstate past Presbyterian

January 30, 2020 9:57 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Everette Hammond scored 21 points and his 3-pointer as time expired gave South Carolina Upstate a 77-74 win on Thursday.

Tommy Bruner led the Spartans with 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting. USC Upstate (9-13, 4-5 Big South Conference) shot just 10 of 17 from the foul line but made up for it making half their 18 3-point attempts. The Spartans committed just nine turnovers.

Chris Martin made 1 of 2 foul shots with 1:27 left to tie it at 74 with 1:27 remaining and neither team scored again until Hammond’s game winner.

The Spartans have won two straight after a four-game skid.

Cory Hightower led Presbyterian (8-14, 5-4) with 19 points, Michael Isler scored 17 and Kody Shubert 12. The Blue Hose had a 36-20 rebounding advantage and shot 26 of 52 from the field but just 6 of 19 from 3-point distance.

Presbyterian has lost three straight and four of five.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

