Hampton 83, Campbell 74

CAMPBELL (11-9)

Whitfield 3-6 1-2 9, Gensler 7-9 0-0 16, Nelson 4-9 5-7 14, Henderson 5-12 1-1 12, Stajcic 3-9 2-2 8, Spencer 0-3 1-2 1, McCullough 2-6 0-0 6, Carralero 2-2 0-0 5, Knight 1-2 0-0 3, Lusane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 10-14 74.

HAMPTON (9-10)

Marrow 12-21 10-16 37, Stanley 8-15 5-11 21, Heckstall 4-7 4-4 14, Warren 1-4 1-2 3, Griffin 2-3 2-2 6, Dean 0-1 0-0 0, Oliver-Hampton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 22-35 83.

Halftime_Campbell 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 10-22 (Gensler 2-3, Whitfield 2-3, McCullough 2-5, Carralero 1-1, Knight 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Stajcic 0-3), Hampton 5-12 (Marrow 3-9, Heckstall 2-2, Griffin 0-1). Rebounds_Campbell 20 (Gensler 5), Hampton 31 (Stanley 6). Assists_Campbell 16 (Nelson 5), Hampton 14 (Marrow 7). Total Fouls_Campbell 22, Hampton 13. A_3,540 (7,200).

