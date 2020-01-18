Hampton 88, UNC-Asheville 86

HAMPTON (8-10)

Marrow 9-20 6-9 26, Stanley 14-22 5-8 33, Griffin 3-6 0-1 7, Dean 4-5 1-3 9, Heckstall 5-6 0-0 11, Oliver-Hampton 1-2 0-0 2, Bannister 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 12-21 88.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (7-9)

Jones 7-11 3-4 21, Thorpe 11-19 8-10 31, Baker 5-12 4-6 16, Jude 2-4 0-0 6, Stephney 0-4 0-2 0, Batts 3-6 6-7 12, Peck 0-0 0-0 0, Worthy 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 21-29 86.

Halftime_Hampton 47-43. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 4-10 (Marrow 2-6, Griffin 1-2, Heckstall 1-2), UNC-Asheville 9-17 (Jones 4-6, Baker 2-3, Jude 2-3, Thorpe 1-4, Stephney 0-1). Rebounds_Hampton 29 (Heckstall 9), UNC-Asheville 32 (Thorpe 9). Assists_Hampton 16 (Marrow 5), UNC-Asheville 12 (Thorpe 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 20, UNC-Asheville 18. A_1,912 (3,200).

