Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hampton 88, UNC-Asheville 86

January 18, 2020 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMPTON (8-10)

Marrow 9-20 6-9 26, Stanley 14-22 5-8 33, Griffin 3-6 0-1 7, Dean 4-5 1-3 9, Heckstall 5-6 0-0 11, Oliver-Hampton 1-2 0-0 2, Bannister 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 12-21 88.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (7-9)

Jones 7-11 3-4 21, Thorpe 11-19 8-10 31, Baker 5-12 4-6 16, Jude 2-4 0-0 6, Stephney 0-4 0-2 0, Batts 3-6 6-7 12, Peck 0-0 0-0 0, Worthy 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 21-29 86.

Halftime_Hampton 47-43. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 4-10 (Marrow 2-6, Griffin 1-2, Heckstall 1-2), UNC-Asheville 9-17 (Jones 4-6, Baker 2-3, Jude 2-3, Thorpe 1-4, Stephney 0-1). Rebounds_Hampton 29 (Heckstall 9), UNC-Asheville 32 (Thorpe 9). Assists_Hampton 16 (Marrow 5), UNC-Asheville 12 (Thorpe 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 20, UNC-Asheville 18. A_1,912 (3,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending