Harding leads Weber St. past S. Utah 75-65

January 30, 2020 11:38 pm
 
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored 27 points and Cody John 22 on 7-of-9 shooting and Weber State beat Southern Utah 75-65 on Thursday.

Tim Fuller scored 11 and Weber State (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky Conference) finished 28-of-50 (56%) shooting.

The Wildcats led 32-26 at halftime and extended the margin to 50-38 with 11:31 left on a layup by Michal Kozak. The Thunderbirds closed to within five (56-51) with five minutes remaining before a 12-2 spurt by Weber State wrapped it up.

Weber State has won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid.

Andre Adams led Southern Utah (12-8, 5-4) with 17 points, Dre Marin 15 and Maizen Fausett 12. The Thunderbirds are 2-3 over their last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

