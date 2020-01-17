Hardy, UNLV host NM

New Mexico (15-4, 4-2) vs. UNLV (10-9, 5-1)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as JaQuan Lyle and New Mexico will take on Amauri Hardy and UNLV. The senior Lyle has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Hardy, a junior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico has relied heavily on its seniors. Lyle, Corey Manigault, Vance Jackson, Zane Martin and Makuach Maluach have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Lobos points over the last five games.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 77.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they recorded in non-conference play.LIKEABLE LYLE: Lyle has connected on 37.4 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 12-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 3-4 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: UNLV has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 63.4.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

