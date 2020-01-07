Hardy, UNLV visit Boise State

UNLV (8-8, 3-0) vs. Boise State (10-6, 2-2)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Amauri Hardy and UNLV will face Derrick Alston Jr. and Boise State. The junior Hardy has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games. Alston, a senior, is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: UNLV’s Hardy, Nick Blair and Jonah Antonio have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 34 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 70.3 points per game against MWC opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AMAURI: Hardy has connected on 36.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Boise State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.5 points while giving up 62.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has 27 assists on 77 field goals (35.1 percent) over its previous three outings while UNLV has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 19th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Boise State stands at just 24.8 percent (ranked 284th).

