The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Harris’ double-double leads Tennessee State’s victory

January 2, 2020 11:33 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wesley Harris had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Tennessee State to an 84-79 win over Eastern Illinois in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Thursday night.

Michael Littlejohn had 18 points for Tennessee State (9-5, 1-0), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Carlos Marshall Jr. added 14 points. Shakem Johnson had 10 points for the Tigers.

Josiah Wallace scored a career-high 32 points for the Panthers (7-6, 0-1). Marvin Johnson added 16 points. Mack Smith had 13 points.

Tennessee State matches up against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Saturday. Eastern Illinois takes on Belmont on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

