The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Harris spurs Stephen F Austin to 87-68 win over New Orleans

January 4, 2020 10:02 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Stephen F. Austin rolled to an 87-68 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night.

Harris knocked down 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point tries, for the front-running Lumberjacks (13-2, 4-0 Southland Conference). He added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roti Ware and reserve Cameron Johnson both scored 14 as SFA shot 57% from the floor and 50% from distance (7 of 14). John Comeaux and Gavin Kensmil scored 14 and 12, respectively.

Bryson Robinson topped the Privateers (4-10, 0-4) with a season-high 28 points. Robinson sank 8 of 15 shots, 4 of 8 from distance, and made 11 of 12 free throws. Jahmel Myers added 10 points.

New Orleans shot 40% overall, 36% from distance, and made 23 of 31 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

