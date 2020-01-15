Listen Live Sports

Hartford squeezes past Stony Brook behind Marks’ 14 points

January 15, 2020 10:10 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hunter Marks posted 14 points and seven rebounds and Hartford edged past Stony Brook 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Malik Ellison had 13 points and nine rebounds for Hartford (10-8, 3-0 America East Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Traci Carter distributed seven of the Hawks’ 15 assists on 23-made baskets.

Elijah Olaniyi had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Seawolves (12-7, 3-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Makale Foreman added 18 points and Andrew Garcia 12.

Hartford matches up against Vermont on the road on Saturday. Stony Brook plays Albany at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

