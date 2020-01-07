Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hartford, UMass Lowell meet in conference play

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Hartford (8-8, 1-0) vs. UMass Lowell (7-9, 1-0)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes meet as Hartford faces UMass Lowell. Both squads earned victories this past Saturday. UMass Lowell earned an 86-73 overtime win at Maryland-Baltimore County, while Hartford walked away with a 61-52 win at home against New Hampshire.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Hartford’s Hunter Marks, Moses Flowers and Miroslav Stafl have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARKS: Marks has connected on 36.5 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the River Hawks. UMass Lowell has an assist on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Hartford has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated first among America East teams with an average of 74.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

