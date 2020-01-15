Hawaii looks for home win vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (4-12, 1-1) vs. Hawaii (10-6, 1-1)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its fifth straight win over Cal Poly at Stan Sheriff Center. The last victory for the Mustangs at Hawaii was a 61-57 win on Jan. 7, 2015.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Malek Harwell have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Mustangs points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Cal Poly has lost its last seven road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 75.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 7.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

