Hayes carries Merrimack over St. Francis (NY) 61-50

January 30, 2020 11:12 pm
 
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Juvaris Hayes recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Merrimack to a 61-50 win over St. Francis (NY) on Thursday night, the Warriors’ seventh consecutive victory.

Hayes also had eight turnovers but only four assists.

Idris Joyner had 15 points for Merrimack (14-8, 8-1 Northeast Conference). Jaleel Lord added 10 points.

St. Francis (totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Stevan Krtinic had 13 points for the Terriers (10-11, 4-5). Chauncey Hawkins added 11 points. Deniz Celen had nine rebounds. Unique McLean had three points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.

Merrimack faces Long Island University at home on Saturday. St. Francis faces Sacred Heart at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

