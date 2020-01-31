Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

HBU looks to end streak vs Texas A&M-CC

January 31, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-13, 5-6) vs. Houston Baptist (1-17, 1-8)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to eight games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Central Arkansas Bears 111-107 on Jan. 2. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell 80-61 at Sam Houston State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors. Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Islanders points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 86.3 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 77.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ian DuBose has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last five games. DuBose has accounted for 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-8 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 96.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked seventh nationally by scoring 81.9 points per game this year. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has only averaged 63.4 points per game, which ranks 297th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck