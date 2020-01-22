Listen Live Sports

Healy leads Albany (NY) over UMass Lowell 101-75

January 22, 2020 10:39 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy scored a career-high 41 points, including eight 3-pointers, as Albany beat UMass Lowell 101-75 on Wednesday night.

Ahmad Clark had 15 points and six assists for Albany (11-9, 4-1 America East Conference). Romani Hansen added 12 points and seven rebounds.

It was the first time since Nov. 20, 2017, that Albany scored at least 100 points.

Albany totaled 42 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Christian Lutete had 21 points for the River Hawks (8-12, 2-3). Obadiah Noel added 19 points. Connor Withers had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Albany matches up against Hartford at home on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Vermont on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

