Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Heat sign Gabe Vincent to 2-way deal, waive Daryl Macon

January 8, 2020 5:29 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat switched out one two-way contract for another Wednesday, signing guard Gabe Vincent and waiving guard Daryl Macon.

Vincent has averaged 23.4 points in 20 G League games this season for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. He also was leading the G League in 3-pointers made this season entering Wednesday with 88.

Macon appeared in four games with the Heat this season and in 17 games with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He is averaging 19.4 points in the G League.

Vincent is Miami’s second two-way player under contract right now. The other is center Chris Silva, who is likely to have his contract converted into a standard NBA deal by the Heat when such a move becomes possible under league rules next week.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

