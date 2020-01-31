Listen Live Sports

Henderson Jr., Campbell visit USC Upstate

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Campbell (11-10, 2-7) vs. South Carolina Upstate (9-13, 4-5)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Cedric Henderson Jr. and Campbell will take on Everette Hammond and South Carolina Upstate. Henderson is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Hammond has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Hammond has put up 15 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Tommy Bruner has paired with Hammond and is putting up 13 points per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Henderson, who is averaging 11.8 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 69.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-12 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Campbell has scored 72 points per game and allowed 78.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Campbell has held opposing teams to 67 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

