Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Henry carries Jacksonville St. past Morehead St. 72-51

January 25, 2020 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a season-high 23 points plus 16 rebounds as Jacksonville State rolled past Morehead State 72-51 on Saturday.

De’Torrion Ware had 14 points for Jacksonville State (9-12, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Derek St. Hilaire added 11 points.

Jordan Walker had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-12, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Djimon Henson added six rebounds.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Jacksonville State defeated Morehead State 76-72 on Jan. 2. Jacksonville State plays Tennessee State at home on Thursday. Morehead State takes on Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in