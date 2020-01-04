Listen Live Sports

Henson helps carry Morehead St. past Tennessee Tech

January 4, 2020 6:17 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Djimon Henson had 19 points and Ta’lon Cooper posted 14 points as Morehead State topped Tennessee Tech 83-72 on Saturday.

Jordan Walker had 17 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State (7-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Malik Riddle added 13 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Morehead State scored 49 points in the first half, a season best for the home team, while the 45 second-half points for Tennessee Tech were the best of the season for the visiting team.

Jr. Clay had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (3-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Keishawn Davidson added 15 points. Jared Sherfield had 13 points.

Morehead State plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech plays Austin Peay at home on Thursday.

