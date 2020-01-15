Hepa, Ramey help Texas beat Oklahoma State 76-64

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help lead Texas to a 76-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Andrew Jones also had 14 points, Jase Febres scored 13 and Matt Coleman III added 10 for Texas (12-4, 2-2 Big 12).

Freshman Kalib Boone scored 12 points and had seven rebounds off the bench for Oklahoma State (9-7, 0-4), which is now 2-7 in its last nine and one of two remaining teams (Kansas State) without a win in Big 12 play.

Coming off a 64-50 victory over Kansas State on Saturday in which they held the Wildcats to just 23 points and 30% shooting in the second half, Texas continued its defensive excellence Wednesday.

Oklahoma State shot just 33.3% in the first half (10 of 30) and 40.3% (25 of 62) overall. This marked the fourth straight game in which the Cowboys experienced shooting issues. They had scored 50 points or fewer in each of their three previous outings, shooting 30.2% or less from the floor in each contest, all losses.

After connecting on just three 3-pointers on 39 attempts over the last two games combined, the Cowboys, who average 28.5% on the season, managed to knock down six 3s on 15 attempts on Wednesday.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: After leading by around 10 points for most of the first half, the Longhorns saw their lead shrink to 33-29 early in the second half. But a 12-0 run over the next three-plus minutes pushed the Texas advantage back into double digits. Part of that run included two 3-pointers, as the Longhorns made 15 of 32 from beyond the arc (46.9%) overall. After connecting on 10 of 23 on 3s (43.5%) in their previous game against Kansas State, Texas is now 5-1 in six games this season when hitting double-digit 3s.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys’ shooting woes continued as they fell behind early and seemed to be chasing the game all evening. Texas jumped to a 15-4 lead over the first eight minutes as Oklahoma State shot just 2 of 12 from the floor. While the Cowboys battled back to pull to within 18-15 with 7:10 remaining in the opening half, the Longhorns scored the next eight points to restore a double-digit lead and kept their advantage around that mark for the next six-plus minutes. Several times over the rest of the night they managed to get to within four or six points, but the Cowboys couldn’t get any closer.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns return home to face No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The path doesn’t get any easier for the Cowboys, who remain home to host No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.

