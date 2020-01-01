Hertha Berlin signs midfielder Ascacibar from Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has signed Argentine midfielder Santiago Ascacibar from second-division club Stuttgart.

The Bundesliga club said Wednesday that the 22-year-old defensive midfielder signed a “long-term deal” and will join the rest of the squad for its winter training camp in Orlando, Florida.

“Santiago can play at a variety of different positions in central midfield,” Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said. “At just 22 years old, he is a young midfielder in the midst of his development and is strong in tackles. We’re extremely pleased.”

Ascacibar made 56 Bundesliga and 13 second-division appearances for Stuttgart after joining from Argentine side Estudiantes in 2017. Stuttgart was relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

Ascacibar has made three appearances for Argentina.

Hertha is 12th in the Bundesliga at the league’s halfway stage but is targeting European qualification after making an improvement under new coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

