High Point 62, Campbell 57

January 30, 2020 9:02 pm
 
HIGH POINT (6-16)

Jo.Wright 11-19 0-0 30, Peterson 1-6 1-2 3, Randleman 4-4 0-0 8, Izunabor 1-4 0-0 2, Slay 1-4 0-0 3, Ja.Wright 3-7 4-4 10, Sanchez 0-4 1-2 1, Coleman 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 23-52 7-10 62.

CAMPBELL (11-10)

Gensler 4-14 1-2 10, Whitfield 4-10 2-2 12, Nelson 1-7 3-5 5, Carralero 3-5 0-0 7, McCullough 3-4 0-0 8, Henderson 2-6 2-2 6, Spencer 1-2 0-0 2, Stajcic 1-4 2-2 4, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Lusane 1-1 1-2 3, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-15 57.

Halftime_Campbell 38-23. 3-Point Goals_High Point 9-23 (Jo.Wright 8-11, Slay 1-4, Coleman 0-2, Ja.Wright 0-2, Peterson 0-4), Campbell 6-23 (McCullough 2-3, Whitfield 2-4, Carralero 1-3, Gensler 1-7, Nelson 0-1, Stajcic 0-2, Henderson 0-3). Rebounds_High Point 35 (Izunabor 8), Campbell 26 (Nelson 6). Assists_High Point 12 (Slay 4), Campbell 16 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_High Point 15, Campbell 15. A_2,137 (3,095).

The Associated Press

