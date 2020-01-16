Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

High Point 68, UNC-Asheville 66

January 16, 2020 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT (4-13)

Peterson 2-8 0-0 4, Jo.Wright 3-12 3-3 10, Ja.Wright 5-10 2-2 14, Slay 4-9 6-7 17, Coleman 5-10 3-3 15, Sanchez 2-5 0-0 4, Izunabor 1-2 2-3 4, Randleman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 16-18 68.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (7-8)

Jones 5-14 0-1 12, Baker 4-7 0-0 9, Batts 6-10 2-5 15, Jude 5-11 1-2 16, Thorpe 5-11 3-6 13, Stephney 0-2 0-0 0, Levitch 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 1-2 1, Worthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-16 66.

Halftime_High Point 35-28. 3-Point Goals_High Point 8-28 (Slay 3-7, Ja.Wright 2-5, Coleman 2-6, Jo.Wright 1-6, Randleman 0-1, Peterson 0-3), UNC-Asheville 9-24 (Jude 5-11, Jones 2-6, Baker 1-3, Batts 1-3, Stephney 0-1). Rebounds_High Point 47 (Sanchez 14), UNC-Asheville 19 (Batts 7). Assists_High Point 11 (Coleman 4), UNC-Asheville 10 (Batts 6). Total Fouls_High Point 18, UNC-Asheville 17. A_1,176 (3,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending