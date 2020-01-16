High Point 68, UNC-Asheville 66

HIGH POINT (4-13)

Peterson 2-8 0-0 4, Jo.Wright 3-12 3-3 10, Ja.Wright 5-10 2-2 14, Slay 4-9 6-7 17, Coleman 5-10 3-3 15, Sanchez 2-5 0-0 4, Izunabor 1-2 2-3 4, Randleman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 16-18 68.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (7-8)

Jones 5-14 0-1 12, Baker 4-7 0-0 9, Batts 6-10 2-5 15, Jude 5-11 1-2 16, Thorpe 5-11 3-6 13, Stephney 0-2 0-0 0, Levitch 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 1-2 1, Worthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-16 66.

Halftime_High Point 35-28. 3-Point Goals_High Point 8-28 (Slay 3-7, Ja.Wright 2-5, Coleman 2-6, Jo.Wright 1-6, Randleman 0-1, Peterson 0-3), UNC-Asheville 9-24 (Jude 5-11, Jones 2-6, Baker 1-3, Batts 1-3, Stephney 0-1). Rebounds_High Point 47 (Sanchez 14), UNC-Asheville 19 (Batts 7). Assists_High Point 11 (Coleman 4), UNC-Asheville 10 (Batts 6). Total Fouls_High Point 18, UNC-Asheville 17. A_1,176 (3,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.