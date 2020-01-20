Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62

January 20, 2020 8:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT (5-14)

Jo.Wright 0-0 0-0 24, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Randleman 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 3, Slay 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 27.

SC-UPSTATE (7-12)

Bruner 0-0 0-0 0, Goodloe 0-1 0-0 0, Hammond 0-0 0-0 20, Jernigan 1-5 0-0 2, Martin 0-3 0-2 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.

Halftime_High Point 30-29. 3-Point Goals_High Point 0-0 (), SC-Upstate 0-0 (Goodloe 0-1, White 0-1). Rebounds_High Point 16 (Peterson 12), SC-Upstate 11 (Hammond 5). Assists_High Point 5 (Randleman 4), SC-Upstate 5 (Jernigan 3). Total Fouls_High Point 0, SC-Upstate 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate